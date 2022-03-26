Hot Air Balloon Ride Will Last 5 To 7 Minutes, Includes Celebratory Drink

As most Singaporeans couldn’t travel for the past two years, we’ve had to miss out on experiences only found overseas, like cold weather.

Something else that we previously didn’t have was hot air balloon rides, which we had to go to places like Australia to try.

Well, that has now changed – we can now take a hot air balloon ride from Marina Bay.

However, it’s only open to groups of two or three for now, so solo riders and big groups will have to wait.

Singapore’s 1st-ever hot air balloon ride

Ballons du Monde, the company behind the new attraction, has described it as Singapore’s first-ever hot air balloon ride.

According to their website, they’re located at the Bayfront Event Space next to the Marina Bay Sands and behind the Red Dot Museum.

The entire experience will last a total of 50 minutes, though the flight itself will be about 5 to 7 minutes long.

The rest of the time will be taken up by:

An introduction to ballooning “Free and easy” time watching the balloon and taking photos A celebratory toast that will be a non-alcoholic beverage, as this is a family attraction

$265 per person

More importantly, the ride will set you back by $265 per person.

As only private groups of two or three are being accepted, the total cost for the group will be $530 or $795.

The groups may be adjusted “depending on passenger weight and weather conditions”, Ballons du Monde said.

For safety reason, visitors who’re pregnant women or suffering from heart of respiratory conditions can not take part, and visitors must be at least 130cm tall unless they’re comfortable with seeing through the basket’s foot holes.

Other things to take note of is that all visitors must be fully vaccinated, the prevailing safe management measures (SMMs) apply (e.g. masks must be worn) and there are no toilet facilities – so do your business before coming.

Balloon will rise up to 30m high

Those who’ve a fear of heights may wonder how high the balloon will be up in the air.

Ballons du Monde said their tethered balloon will rise between 25 to 30m high, depending on the weather.

As an indication, this is the kind of view you might see.

Visitors may let the balloon operator know if they’re uncomfortable with the height at any point of the ride.

Rides were being tested since Oct

Some may still be apprehensive over the safety of the rides.

Though the ride may have just opened for booking, it was actually being tested as long ago as Oct last year.

That’s according to videos on TikTok of the tests that were posted as early as 4 Oct.

Ballons du Monde’s Instagram page has also posting photos of the checks since about the same time.

2 timings still available

If you can afford it, do head over to their website to make a reservation.

However, it seems that just three night timings were available – and one of them (26 Mar) has already passed. The other two are:

Monday (28 Mar): 8.30pm Monday (28 Mar): 9.30pm

As the activity is dependent on the weather, Ballons du Monde may also reschedule your booking at no extra charge if conditions aren’t suitable.

DHL Balloon was a helium balloon

Some Singaporeans may still remember the DHL balloon, which operated at the open field at Tan Quee Lan Street in Bugis from 2006-2008.

While that was Singapore’s first balloon that could rise and take passengers, it was a helium balloon, not a hot air balloon.

Thus, Ballons du Monde’s attraction can indeed lay claim to being our first hot air balloon.

Being up in the air without the crowd

The hot air balloon attraction comes as Singapore opens up air travel, meaning we’ll be able to travel freely soon.

However, those who want to experience being “up in the air” without having to jostle with the expected crowd heading overseas, can give Ballons du Monde a try.

Featured image adapted from @ballonsdumonde on Instagram.