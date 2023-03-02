Woman Allegedly Finds Poop Stains On S’pore Hotel Bed & Towel, Receives Refund

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Woman Allegedly Finds Poop Stains On Singapore Hotel Bed Sheets

Hotels are meant to be sanctuaries — a space for us to relax and unwind during our holidays. Unfortunately, for this woman, she found herself in a hotel room that was far from what she had hoped for.

On Tuesday (28 Feb), Lili posted a TikTok video of her exploring a hotel room in Central Singapore she had booked for a daycation.

While Lili was initially rather satisfied with the hotel’s room and service, she allegedly noticed poop stains on the bed sheets and towels.

In response to her complaints, the hotel apparently offered her a refund and a free one-night stay at the hotel. However, she declined the offer to stay at the hotel again.

The woman found poop stains on bed sheet and pillow in hotel

In the video, Lili showcased the hotel room she was assigned, describing it as spacious while praising the efficient room service and delicious food.

However, as she was lying on the comfortable bed, she allegedly found poop stains on the bedsheets.

The towels in the bathroom also appeared similarly stained.

Lili shared that she felt so horrified and disgusted that she needed to take a shower after the nasty surprise.

Hotel gave her a refund and free meal

In response to MS News‘ queries, Lili shared that the hotel gave her a refund as well as a complimentary meal. However, she refused as the experience had caused her to lose her appetite.

After she posted the video, the hotel apparently called her and offered a free night’s stay. They also promised that the room would be in “tip-top condition”.

However, she chose not to return to the hotel.

Lili mentioned that she also felt horrified, disgusted, and angered by what had happened.

MS News has reached out to the hotel in question for a statement and will update this article when they get back.

Netizens equally horrified by incident

Netizens were just as disgusted as Lili herself. A few of them initially thought she found bed bugs. However, the truth was much more horrifying for them.

Other TikTok users thought the poop stains could have been peanut butter or chocolate. However, Lili ascertained that the smell from the stains confirmed that they were definitely poop.

Several netizens took the opportunity to add humour to the situation, coming up with hilarious puns related to the incident.

This is truly a horrific incident and it literally stinks that Lili had to go through such an experience.

We hope the hotel puts in place measures to ensure such incidents do not occur again.

Featured image adapted from @omglilitv on TikTok.