Man in China dies after hotel sex with mistress, family sues her & hotel for S$99K

Mistress in China sued after man dies following sex in hotel

A family in China are seeking retribution after their relative, a 66-year-old man identified as Mr Zhou, died following sex at a hotel with his mistress.

They have sued both the woman and the hotel ¥550,000 (S$99,000).

Man has heart attack after hotel sex

In July 2024, Mr Zhou and his mistress, Ms Zhuang, visited a hotel in Pingnan county in Southern China.

The pair met each other when they worked together in a factory during the 1980s, and reconnected when they attended the same party in 2023.

According to the mistress, she and Mr Zhou had sex in their hotel room before they fell asleep.

When Ms Zhuang woke up, she discovered her partner was not breathing.

Thinking that the man had died, she began to panic and decided to head home to take her hypertension medicine.

However, when she returned, she could not enter the now-locked room Mr Zhou was in.

She sought the help of hotel employees who opened the door to discover an unresponsive man.

They called emergency services, who confirmed Mr Zhou’s death.

Family sues mistress and hotel for death

Following his death, Mr Zhou’s family filed lawsuits against the mistress and the hotel for not saving him.

They sought ¥550,000 (S$99,000), to which the court added ¥70,000 (S$12,600) to cover the funeral costs.

The court ruled that Mr Zhou’s death was caused by his pre-existing conditions.

Police found that the 66-year-old man, who had also previously suffered a stroke, suffered from hypertension.

A local hospital determined that he had passed away due to a heart attack, according to local news.

The court stated that Ms Zhuang could only bear secondary responsibility for Mr Zhou’s death as she was unaware of his condition.

However, they noted that she had missed the opportunity to save him after she left the hotel room for an hour to retrieve her own medication.

They added that the woman had known her lover was a married man, meaning that she had violated “public order and good customs”.

Therefore, the court ruled that Ms Zhuang must pay 10% of the sum her deceased lover’s family demanded — ¥62,000 (S$11,100).

Meanwhile, the hotel would bear none of the responsibility as the death had occurred inside a private room and not in a public area.

