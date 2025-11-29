Hotpot restaurant staff in China mistakenly adds fuel to soup base, 11 people hospitalised

11 people hospitalised after fuel gets added to soup at Shandong restaurant

A serious mistake by a waiter at Xiaoxian Feiniu Hotpot Restaurant in Boxing County, Shandong, China, has led to 11 people being hospitalised.

On 22 Nov, a netizen posted a video claiming that the restaurant had accidentally added fuel to the soup base.

According to the original poster (OP), the restaurant initially insisted that there was nothing wrong with the soup.

However, when the manager drank five spoonfuls, they vomited and was later hospitalised for observation.

Other netizens speculated that the containers for the fuel and the soup base might have looked identical, hence the costly error.

Health authorities issued statement following incident

On 23 Nov, Boxing County’s joint investigation team, led by the Health Commission, issued a formal update, confirming the incident.

“Emergency measures, including epidemiological investigation, sampling, inspection, and testing, were swiftly implemented, and medical personnel provided diagnosis and treatment,” they said.

“The preliminary investigation reveals that the incident was caused by staff mistakenly adding fuel to the soup base, which was subsequently consumed by customers. In total, 11 people were affected, all of which are considered mild cases.”

The restaurant has been ordered to suspend operations for rectification.

Also read: Restaurant in China uses air-con condensation to soak ingredients, gets suspended



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Boyloso on Canva, for illustrative purposes only.