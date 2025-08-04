Restaurant in China uses air-con condensation to soak ingredients, gets suspended

Chinese restaurant ordered to close after using air-con condensation to soak ingredients

A delivery-only restaurant in Lianyungang, Jiangsu Province, China, has been shut down by local authorities after it was found soaking its ingredients in its air conditioner’s condensation.

The alarming practice came to light after a netizen posted a video on Wednesday (30 July), showing plastic pipes channelling water from the restaurant’s air conditioner into buckets containing mushrooms and glass noodles.

AC water used for soaking ingredients

An investigation by the Lianyungang Market Supervision Bureau confirmed that the restaurant initially soaked ingredients in tap water.

However, it later diverted AC condensation into the same containers, reports Hong Kong’s news outlet Sing Tao Daily.

The business held a small restaurant certification and food service permit, but it operated solely through food delivery platforms with no dine-in services.

It is unknown how long this practice has been going on.

Restaurant ordered to suspend operations & delisted from delivery apps

Following the discovery, authorities sealed all food items for testing and ordered the restaurant to suspend operations for rectification.

It has also been removed from online food delivery platforms.

The case has sparked widespread concern over food safety practices, particularly among delivery-only establishments with limited public visibility.

