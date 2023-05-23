Hougang Community Cat Allegedly Thrown To Death From Height, AVS Investigating

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Community Cat Found Dead In Hougang, Woman Allegedly Confronted Feeder About It

Singapore is home to many selfless animal lovers who go out of their way to take care of stray felines in the community.

Unfortunately, the opposite is also true — cat abuse and even killings are still happening more often than they should.

Yet another heartbreaking incident has occurred, this time at an HDB estate in Hougang.

According to a recent Facebook post, a tuxedo cat was found dead in the carpark with bloodstains all around it.

Someone filed a report with AVS, and investigations are currently ongoing.

Community cat allegedly thrown to death in Hougang

On Monday (22 May), a Facebook user took to the Hougang Community Cats group to appeal for information that could shed more light on a suspected cat killing.

“We need eyewitnesses or video recordings from cars and units in the area,” the OP added in a comment. “Please share to raise awareness.”

Accompanying the post is a distressing image of a black-and-white feline lying on the pavement, surrounded by what appears to be blood spatter.

Someone had allegedly thrown the community cat, Tuxy, from a height, resulting in its death. This took place at Block 614 Hougang Avenue 8.

It appears humans aren’t the only ones mourning the death of poor Tuxy.

The OP uploaded another picture in the comments section showing a black cat approaching Tuxy’s body, which has been covered by a piece of white tarp.

“Her [community] cat friends came to bid her farewell,” reads the heart-wrenching comment.

Two police officers are also seen standing there, confirming that they are aware of the incident too.

The OP has also filed a report with the Animal & Veterinary Service (AVS), and investigations are currently ongoing.

Woman allegedly confronted feeder about cat

In the Facebook post, the OP seemed to share her suspicions on who could’ve committed such an atrocious act.

She said that last week, “a skinny Chinese woman” in her 30s allegedly “confronted” one of the feeders in the area, calling Tuxy “disgusting” as the cat “goes to her house to defecate”.

The woman, who claimed to be a resident of the block, purportedly even “threatened to assault a feeder”.

“If you know who this woman is and have encountered her harassing community cats, please reach out,” the OP urged.

