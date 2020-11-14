S’porean Shows How To Open Kopi Bags In 3 Steps, No More Spilt Coffee & Teh In The Kitchen

Some of us who dabao kopi or teh to enjoy from the comfort of our homes may dread that pesky knot that seems impossible to undo.

While it does keep our hot bevs from sloshing out on the way home, it can get pretty frustrating when attempting to open a simple bag of kopi, or curry.

Source

Thankfully, a Singaporean shared a way to open these bags in 3 steps back in 2017. Truly, he is ahead of his time.

Quick and simple

As the YouTube video by Average Singaporean shows, it takes just 3 simple steps to undo the kopi bag’s impossible knot.

Source

The trick does apply to curry as well since these versatile bags are not limited to storing drinks.

Spoiler alert — the trick’s not pulling the longest portion of the string.

Step 1: Find the portion of string tucked into knot

This is apparently the magic portion of string that is the key to solving the problem.

It should be located right above the coil of nylon that makes the knot look so daunting.

Source

Step 2: Pinch the bag’s opening, below the knot

This is to ensure that piping hot beverage doesn’t burst out when the bag is opened.

Source

Step 3: Pull the string upwards

Average Singaporean recommended that one pulls the string upwards instead of sideways to allow it to slip out easily.

Source

And voilà! Now you’ve learnt how to open kopi bags without throwing it like a water balloon in a fit of anger.

Source

Solution to an everyday problem

After learning this life hack, we must say that we were beating ourselves up for not learning about this solution to opening drink bags.

After all, we’ve been drinking kopi and teh for as long as we can remember

But there you have it, thanks to Average Singaporean, we can enjoy that morning caffeine boost without extra frustration.

Featured images adapted from YouTube.