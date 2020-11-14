S’porean Shows How To Open Kopi Bags In 3 Steps, No More Spilt Coffee & Teh In The Kitchen
Some of us who dabao kopi or teh to enjoy from the comfort of our homes may dread that pesky knot that seems impossible to undo.
While it does keep our hot bevs from sloshing out on the way home, it can get pretty frustrating when attempting to open a simple bag of kopi, or curry.
Thankfully, a Singaporean shared a way to open these bags in 3 steps back in 2017. Truly, he is ahead of his time.
Quick and simple
As the YouTube video by Average Singaporean shows, it takes just 3 simple steps to undo the kopi bag’s impossible knot.
The trick does apply to curry as well since these versatile bags are not limited to storing drinks.
Spoiler alert — the trick’s not pulling the longest portion of the string.
Step 1: Find the portion of string tucked into knot
This is apparently the magic portion of string that is the key to solving the problem.
It should be located right above the coil of nylon that makes the knot look so daunting.
Step 2: Pinch the bag’s opening, below the knot
This is to ensure that piping hot beverage doesn’t burst out when the bag is opened.
Step 3: Pull the string upwards
Average Singaporean recommended that one pulls the string upwards instead of sideways to allow it to slip out easily.
And voilà! Now you’ve learnt how to open kopi bags without throwing it like a water balloon in a fit of anger.
Solution to an everyday problem
After learning this life hack, we must say that we were beating ourselves up for not learning about this solution to opening drink bags.
After all, we’ve been drinking kopi and teh for as long as we can remember
But there you have it, thanks to Average Singaporean, we can enjoy that morning caffeine boost without extra frustration.
Featured images adapted from YouTube.