Crypto exchange HTX praises Hassan Sunny for his determination

The Singapore national football team’s goalkeeper Hassan Sunny has attained newfound fame among Chinese football fans following his stunning performance against Thailand.

After seeing long queues at his nasi padang stall in Tampines, Hassan has now been appointed “Chief Safeguarding Officer” and spokesperson for cryptocurrency exchange company HTX.

Previously known as Huobi, the company said it can better safeguard its users by “joining forces” with the 40-year-old athlete.

HTX, formerly known as Huobi, appoints Hassan Sunny as spokesperson

HTX announced the partnership via a press release on Saturday (15 June).

The crypto exchange, founded in China, stated it would be able to “better safeguard the assets of every user” through its collaboration with Hassan.

Paying tribute to Hassan’s determination on the pitch, HTX said it strives to protect its users’ security and the integrity of its product.

The announcement was live-streamed on HTX’s website, during which cryptocurrency entrepreneur Justin Sun shared three of the goalkeeper’s attributes that led to the unexpected partnership:

Professionalism Safety and protection Determination to embrace the grind

During the livestream, Hassan said he’s looking forward to working with the “established” company and a bright future ahead.

The 40-year-old footballer also said that even though the Singapore team wasn’t “doing any favours” for Thailand and China, he was determined to do his job and give his best.

Shot to fame after performance against Thailand

Hassan shot to fame after the Lions’ World Cup Qualifier match against Thailand.

Even though the Singapore national team conceded three goals against their Thai counterparts, Hassan’s superb effort in preventing a fourth goal indirectly sent China to the next round of qualifiers.

Following the match, Chinese fans flocked to Hassan’s nasi padang stall in Tampines. Some even sent donations through his stall’s QR code.

Hassan has since issued a statement urging fans to stop donating money. He also stated his intent to donate the proceeds he received.

