Huawei releases trifold phone that resembles ancient emperor’s memorial, gives users a ‘noble feeling’

Huawei releases trifold phone that resembles ancient emperor’s memorial

On Tuesday (10 Sept), Huawei unveiled the Mate XT, the world’s first-ever trifold smartphone.

It quickly became one of the top searches on Weibo, though not just for its innovative design.

Chinese netizens were quick to point out that the phone bears a striking resemblance to a memorial scroll, an ancient Chinese document that unfolds in a similar way.

Largest folding smartphone

When fully unfolded, the Huawei Mate XT boasts a 10.2-inch screen, making it the largest folding screen phone available.

It’s also the thinnest smartphone of its kind, with a thickness of just 3.6mm when unfolded, according to Sin Chew Daily.

Huawei Mate XT, the world’s first tri-fold smartphone and also the largest and thinnest foldable phonepic.twitter.com/EPhZtFgFkH — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) September 10, 2024

The official website lists the starting price at RMB19,999 (S$3,667), with the highest configuration costing RMB23,999 (S$4,400).

However, the brand’s executive director Yu Chengdong said they are working to reduce the cost by improving the production process to increase yield.

Chinese netizens compare phone to ancient scrolls

According to local reports, many Chinese netizens have humorously compared the Huawei trifold phone to ancient scrolls, saying it gives the feeling of reviewing memorials when opened.

“All the loyal ministers have reports to make, and if there’s nothing else, you may leave the court,” one commenter jested.

Even Mr Yu quipped that opening Xiaohongshu (Little Red Book) on the phone will turn it into a “Big Red Book”.

The innovative device have garnered 4.4 million preorders within seven hours of its launch.

