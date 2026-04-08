Human remains found in abandoned house in Thailand, believed to be squatter with chronic illness

Human remains discovered in abandoned house in Bangkok

Human remains were discovered in an abandoned house in Bangkok, Thailand, after renovation contractors began to work on the property.

The discovery was made at around 2pm on Tuesday (31 March) at a single-storey house on Kaew Ngoen Thong Road, prompting a response from Taling Chan police.

Forensic teams and medics from Siriraj Hospital also attended the scene and found the house in a dilapidated and overgrown state.

Remains found in bedroom, tentatively identified

According to Thai Channel 8, inside one of the two bedrooms, officers discovered a human skull near the doorway.

The rest of the remains, which were completely decomposed to the bone, were dressed in a T-shirt and shorts.

Nearby, they found a security guard ID card, a passport, and several bank books.

The deceased was tentatively identified as 49-year-old Mr Thiwa Manokham (name transliterated from Thai), a security guard for a private firm.

Squatter suspected to have lived there secretly

Mr Jatupon (name transliterated from Thai), the 38-year-old homeowner, told police that he had recently hired renovation contractors to inspect the property for refurbishment.

He explained that the house had been abandoned for several years and no one had checked on its condition.

It was during the inspection that workers discovered the grim find.

Preliminary investigations suggest that Mr Thiwa may have been squatting in the house without the homeowner’s knowledge.

Decomposed remains point to natural causes

Given the advanced state of decomposition, police believe Mr Thiwa died over two months ago, possibly from a chronic illness, reports Matichon.

The remains have been sent to the Department of Forensic Medicine at Siriraj Hospital for a formal autopsy.

Authorities are working to contact his family to complete the legal procedures and return the remains for religious rites.

Also read: Human remains found on Thailand island, deceased suspected to have died over a month ago