Human remains found on Thailand island, deceased suspected to have died over a month ago

Human remains found on Koh Larn, police investigating identity & cause of death

On Sunday (2 Nov), the Pattaya Police were alerted to the discovery of human skeletal remains on Koh Larn, an island near Pattaya, Chonburi Province.

According to Thailand’s Daily News, a local resident found the remains while searching for mushrooms in a forest area near the Sangwan Beach viewpoint.

Remains found scattered in forest

The remains were scattered over a 50-60 metre area, with the skull located about 100m away.

Investigators suspect the remains have been at the site for at least 1-2 months.

No documents were found to help identify the deceased.

Personal items discovered at scene

Along with the remains, authorities found several personal items.

These included a black-grey backpack containing six cans of soda, a black waist pouch with an insulin syringe and a packet of jelly, a black branded T-shirt, underwear, grey sneakers, and a bottle of vodka.

Based on the medical items found, including the insulin syringe, police believe the deceased may have been diabetic.

The as-of-yet unidentified deceased is also described as having been tall and large-built.

Police investigation underway

Mr Denchai (name transliterated), the person who found the remains, said the discovery sent chills down his spine because it was his first encounter with such a thing.

The remains have been sent for further examination at the Forensic Institute of the Police Hospital for identification.

Police are working to find and contact the deceased’s family. They are urging anyone with information about missing persons who may fit the description to come forward.

Also read: Man in Thailand finds photos of human skeleton after receiving his lost phone from stranger



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from MGR Online ภาคกลาง-ตะวันออก on Facebook.