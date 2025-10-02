Man in Thailand finds photos of human skeleton after receiving his lost phone from stranger

Human skeleton found in abandoned building after man recovers lost phone

A shocking discovery was made in Pak Kret, Nonthaburi, Thailand, after a man retrieved his lost phone, only to find disturbing images of a human skeleton in it.

The unsettling experience was shared by Facebook user Kung Nattapon Kff on Tuesday (30 Sept).

The man shared that he first lost his phone near Soi Chaeng Watthana 14.

After managing to contact the person who found it, he arranged a meet-up near a 7-Eleven in front of a condominium to recover the device.

However, upon reviewing the phone’s gallery, he discovered photos of a human skeleton lying in an abandoned building.

The man then reported his findings to authorities, who traced the location of the skeleton to a four-storey abandoned building near Chaeng Watthana Road.

Authorities found skeleton mattress on the third floor

According to reports, authorities came across a homeless man upon arriving at the building.

They continued on to the higher floors after he failed to provide answers.

When they reached the third floor, authorities found the skeleton that matched the photos.

The severely decomposed human remains was laid out on a mattress.

Deceased left home to work in Bangkok many years ago

Forensic investigations confirmed that the deceased was a male whose body had been there for at least three to four months.

The shredded clothing and the absence of a smell indicated the remains had been decomposing for some time.

Officers additionally found a black shoulder bag and a red wallet under the mattress, which contained an ID card identifying the deceased as Mr La (name transliterated), a 55-year-old man from Lampang Province.

After contacting the deceased’s older brother, police learnt that Mr La had left his home in Chiang Mai several years ago to work in Bangkok.

The brother had lost contact with him for about a year after he changed his phone number.

Featured image adapted from Kung Nattapon Kff on Facebook.