Number drawn in Hungry Ghost Festival event in Jurong West hits 2nd prize in 4D, 50 people allegedly win

Luck seemed to be on the side of devotees at the Hungry Ghost Festival event in Jurong West, after a “lucky” number drawn during the celebration ended up winning big in the 4D lottery.

‘9497’ picked during ritual, combo wins 2nd prize in 4D

On 30 Aug, the eighth day of the seventh lunar month, a Hungry Ghost Festival event was held at a coffeeshop at Block 907, Jurong West Street 91.

According to Shin Min Daily News, a devotee obtained the number “9497” with the altar owner’s consent.

Later that day, the jumbled version of the number — “7994” — appeared as the 2nd prize in the 4D draw.

When a Shin Min reporter visited the coffeeshop the next day, they spotted the numbers “9497” pasted on a piece of red paper stuck to an incense burner on the altar.

Coffeeshop staff among those who won

A female stall assistant recalled the event but said she didn’t place any bets, so she wasn’t sure how many people struck the number.

Another staff member at the drinks stall, however, revealed that he placed a S$3 iBet wager (a system entry that places bets on all possible combinations) and walked away with a few hundred dollars.

“I won a few hundred dollars, which isn’t a lot.”

He added that more than 10 others had also placed bets during the event.

But an insider claimed the number spread quickly after it was made public, with 40 to 50 people allegedly placing iBets and winning.

Number combination hadn’t hit major prize in 20 years

Interestingly, the number combination “7994” apparently hasn’t won a major prize in a 4D draw for over 20 years.

According to the Singapore Pools website, the combination has won 18 times previously, including consolation prizes, lower-tier prizes, and one second prize.

Prior to the draw on 30 Aug, the last time that this particular combination had won second prize was on 5 Dec 2004.

