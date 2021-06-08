HungryGoWhere Thanks Supporters Ahead Of Website Closure On 12 Jul

Despite being self-professed foodies, some Singaporeans can be quite indecisive when it comes to choosing a place to eat. In such situations, food recommendation websites are a godsend.

However, on Tuesday (7 Jun), HungryGoWhere – one of Singapore’s pioneer food sites – announced that they’d be stopping operations in about a month’s time.

Source

Their last day of service will reportedly be on 11 Jul 2021.

HungryGoWhere to stop operations after 15 years

Announcing the move, HungryGoWhere thanked Singaporeans for their support over the past 15 years.

Source

The food site said they were proud to have served the community and hoped that they have improved users’ dining experience.

Moving forward, they expressed their wish for Singaporeans to continue supporting hawkers, restaurants, and other eateries.

Reservations for dates before 12 Jul still valid

Reservations made on the site for dates between now and 12 Jul will still be valid.

However, customers whose reservation dates are on 12 Jul or after will have to re-confirm their booking with the respective restaurants.

The HungryRewards Programme will also be discontinued on 30 Jun.

Customers with Hungry$ cash credit can convert them to Dash cash credits by 30 Jun 2021. Unconverted credits will be voided after the date.

Meanwhile, merchants who have partnered up with HungryGoWhwere will not be charged fees for the months of June and July.

Customers and merchants can check out their respective FAQs via the links below:

One of Singapore’s first food websites

Established in 2006, HungryGoWhere was one of Singapore’s first food websites.

Besides providing reviews, the portal also allows users to enjoy exclusive deals and try new recipes.

Owned by Singtel Digital Media, the site has since diversified its services to allow users to place orders online before collecting them physically.

Besides Singapore, the site has also expanded to Malaysia, reports The Straits Times.

Thanks for the memories HungryGoWhere

It’s saddening to see one of Singapore’s OG food portals ceasing operations for good.

We hope customers and partners affected by the cessation of operations will find alternative sites that will cater to their needs.

For now, thanks for the memories and endless food recommendations, HungryGoWhere. You’ll certainly be missed.

If you’d like to check out food recommendations and other makan-related content, visit our sister site, Eatbook, here.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Singapore Riverboat and HungryGoWhere.