Man in South Korea pours boiling water on Thai wife’s face so she won’t leave him for other men

South Korean man disfigures wife by pouring boiling water on her

Last week, a Thai woman married to a South Korean man asked for help on Facebook after her husband poured boiling water on her face. According to the Korea JoongAng Daily, the woman claims the incident occurred as she was sleeping. Although he later apologised and took her to the hospital, she was left shaken by the attack.

However, with no way to pay for the hospital bills, she agreed to follow him for the time being. When asked why he had done it, he allegedly said he feared she would leave him for another man. As a result, he decided to disfigure her face to make her unattractive and unable to leave him for another man.

Sought legal action against husband

His plan has backfired, as the woman soon tried to contact lawyers to seek legal action against him. She made a plea on a Facebook group for Thai people living in South Korea. Photos of her at the hospital showed her face completely bandaged up.

The post quickly received attention online, including from another Thai woman working at a South Korean law firm. On 3 Dec, the woman began posting a series of updates on the case, including that they were taking on the job pro bono. After visiting the woman in the hospital, they decided to pursue two suits against the husband: divorce and domestic abuse.

The case drew the attention of the Thai embassy in South Korea. On 8 Dec, the Thai ambassador visited the injured woman at the hospital. In a Facebook post, they said they would monitor and provide help to the woman. They also reported that the woman had second-degree burns on her face as a result of the attack.

Generous donations pour in to help with hospital costs

Additionally, donations came pouring in for the woman. As she lacked a visa, her aide negotiated with the hospital so that Thai netizens could donate to the hospital’s bank account to help cover the woman’s treatment costs. Her aide posted an update on 9 Dec revealing that the injured woman’s hospital costs totalled over ₩7.3 million (S$6,400). Over half of it was paid through donations, with netizens contributing ₩4,216,749 (S$3,710).

The aide also provided a new photo of the woman, now showing the bandages removed and seemingly on the road to recovery. Furthermore, the injured woman also expressed her gratitude to the many people who donated to fund her treatment.

