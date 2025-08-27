M’sian husband confronts wife of 10 years for cheating in alleged lover’s BMW

Malaysian husband confronts wife over alleged cheating as she sat in BMW of suspected lover

A Malaysian man was left shattered after discovering his wife of ten years was allegedly cheating with another man — a doctor — while sitting in his luxury BMW.

The man, Mr Jason Wong, claimed the marriage had not failed because of quarrels, poverty, or neglect, but because his wife had become an “office wife” to another man.

His Facebook post about the encounter, published on Sunday (24 Aug), drew over 37,000 likes and 10,000 comments, although the post has since been taken down.

Man confronts wife outside doctor’s car

In the two clips he had shared, Mr Wong was seen approaching the doctor’s BMW. He opened the passenger door and found his wife sitting inside.

She appeared stoic, refusing to meet his gaze. Mr Wong urged her to leave, saying her mother wanted to see her.

Just as she stepped out, the doctor — who had been in the driver’s seat — rushed around to block her exit.

He told her to get back in the car, pointing towards his BMW as he did so.

She complied, prompting Mr Wong to confront the alleged lover.

“Do you know she’s married and has kids? Why are you still with her? Why did you have sex with her in the clinic?” he demanded.

The doctor denied the allegations, insisting Mr Wong show proof of the alleged affair.

“We’re not divorced yet!” Mr Wong told the pair.

Man says doctor is also married

In his caption, Mr Wong reflected on the marriage. He said he never expected the woman he loved so much to cheat on him, reports World of Buzz.

“After ten years, my marriage has collapsed. Not because I’m poor, not because of arguments, not because we did not spend quality time together or had misunderstandings,” he wrote.

Instead, he blamed it on the woman becoming an “office wife”.

He said he had always supported his wife, listening to her after work and helping her through exhaustion.

“I never knew that all this while, she had another support behind my back, which came from a man respected man with a professional career, but in reality, a homewrecker,” he added. “I’m not surprised that my partner fell for his sweet talk and money, which made her sell her dignity.”

Mr Wong also alleged that the doctor was himself married.

Man chooses to move on for sake of children

Despite the heartbreak, Mr Wong declared he would not let the betrayal destroy him.

“I choose to move on, not because I have lost, but because I love my children and myself more,” he said.

He also left a warning for those who contemplate cheating on their partners:

Once you abandon your dignity, people will insult you forever.

Also read: Man caught having affair in S’pore when second wife gave birth at hospital where first wife worked

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Jason Wong on Facebook.