Husband in China pleads for wife’s return after discovering her secret flirtatious chats with 8 men

Husband pleads for wife to return after uncovering her three-month flirtatious chats with eight men

A husband from Kaifeng, China, has publicly pleaded for his wife to return after uncovering a shocking secret: she had been flirting with eight different men through chats over three months, including booking a hotel room with one.

Man stumbles upon wife’s secret chats

According to a 21 Oct report by Taiwan’s news site World Journal, Mr Zhang (name transliterated) grew suspicious of his wife’s behaviour and insisted on looking through her phone.

After a brief struggle, he managed to gain access, only to find a disturbing series of flirtatious messages with several men.

Among them, one man — nicknamed “Little Wang” — had even met up with her and they had booked a hotel room together.

Wife vanishes after demanding divorce

Devastated by the discovery, Mr Zhang shared: “If it had been just one [man], I could have dealt with it, but she was flirting with eight men, some of whom she met in person.”

The revelation led to an explosive argument. In the heat of the moment, his wife demanded a divorce, then disappeared without a trace.

Since that day, Mr Zhang has been unable to reach her, and his mother-in-law also claims to have no knowledge of her whereabouts.

Husband pleads for return of wife despite flirty chats with men

Despite the betrayal, Mr Zhang is now pleading for his wife’s return.

With a broken heart, he admitted, “I shouldn’t have looked at your phone,” and vowed, “If you come back, I will forgive you.”

He also confessed to having hit his wife twice in the past, after discovering her earlier affair.

In 2018, she had signed a “guarantee letter” vowing never to cheat again.

Mr Zhang later found the letter, but, believing that trust had been restored since her phone was not password-protected, he tore it up.

Speaking to World Journal, Mr Zhang desperately called out to his wife:

Our youngest daughter misses her mum. You don’t have to work; the rest of us will support you. If you come back, I will forgive you. Please come back quickly, we are waiting for you!

Featured image adapted from @小莉幫忙 via World Journal and Nicolas Minijes on Canva, for illustrative purposes only.