Married M’sia man travels 100km for affair, picked Johor due to good food

Man travelled 100km to Johor for affair on 6 Oct

Religious police in Malaysia recently caught a man who travelled 100km to Batu Pahat, Johor for an affair, under the guise that he was attending a course.

According to Harian Metro, the man is in his 50s and has children while His mistress is reportedly a younger widow who works at a private company.

Both of them live in a state outside Johor and have been friends for many years.

Man picked location 100km away due to good food

The man’s wife reportedly did not suspect anything amiss as his employer often sent him to other states to attend courses.

The other woman had also travelled to Batu Pahat before checking into the room with the man.

However, officers from the Johor Islamic Religious Department (JAINJ) arrested both of them in the room at midnight on Monday (6 Oct).

The man and his mistress now face charges for khalwat (close proximity) under Johor’s Syariah law.

When JAINJ officers asked why the man chose to have the affair in Batu Pahat, he admitted that he was attracted by the food in the area.

Previous cases of alleged affair at Batu Pahat

“Batu Pahat does indeed have a lot of good food,” one netizen commented.

Another user joked that Batu Pahat was apparently a cheating hotspot.

As recently as 30 Sept, JAINJ officers caught a married woman and a younger man having an affair at a homestay in Batu Pahat.

On 17 Aug, JAINJ raided a couple’s hotel room at midnight and detained them.

Although the man and woman were engaged and marrying soon, JAINJ stated that they were together in a room “without a lawful bond”.

