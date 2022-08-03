Hwa Chong Counsellor Suspended From All Duties Following Anti-LGBTQ Presentation

Hwa Chong Counsellor Suspended From All Duties, Investigations Ongoing By School Board

Comprehensive sexual education helps young people make informed choices about their sexual health, gender identity, and overall well-being. While we expect trusted educators to guide our youth, a Hwa Chong Institution (HCI) counsellor’s presentation went viral for his anti-LGBTQ content.

In a written parliamentary reply on Tuesday (2 Aug), Education Minister Chan Chun Sing shared that the counsellor has been suspended from all duties while investigations into the incident continue.

The school is also keeping a close eye on students who be affected by the anti-LGBTQ content.

Hwa Chong counsellor suspended from all duties

Responding to questions by NCMP Hazel Poa and MP Xie Yao Quan, Mr Chan shared that the HCI counsellor has been suspended from all his duties following the presentation that featured anti-LGBTQ content.

The Education Minister also reassured students and parents that the views presented by the counsellor are not reflective of those held by HCI.

Teachers at the school have also been keeping a close eye on their students’ well-being. Additionally, students are urged to reach out to “school leaders or a trusted adult in school”.

In the meantime, the school is “reviewing its process” to ensure its alignment with MOE’s curriculum and guidelines.

Presentation goes viral for anti-LGBTQ content

In mid-July, a presentation made to the HCI’s Secondary Four cohort went viral for its anti-LGBTQ content.

The aforementioned slides suggested that homosexuals “have problems” with intestinal worms and alcoholism but did not provide any sources for these claims.

Previously, the school had said that the counsellor in question was given a reprimand for delivering content with approval.

An assembly was also called to address the students’ concerns.

Hope such incidents do not happen again

Schools should ensure that their students are not exposed to discriminatory material, especially at a time when they’re exploring their gender identities.

Furthermore, misleading content may even cause students to feel uncomfortable and even discriminated against.

We hope MOE and school will put in pace safeguards to ensure such incidents do not happen again.

Featured image adapted from Hwa Chong Institution and u/DAvengingAngels on Reddit.