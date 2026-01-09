Hwa Chong students allegedly punished after speaking to media over food quality issues, school denies claims

Parents claim Hwa Chong Institution students were punished after reporting food quality concerns, school denies allegations

Following reports that Hwa Chong Institution (HCI) students had raised concerns over the quality of pre-packed lunches, a screenshot circulating on Reddit has sparked allegations that students were punished for speaking to the media.

The issue first surfaced on 3 Jan, when photos of a pre-packed lunch tray containing rice, vegetables, and a protein were shared on Reddit.

The images drew criticism from netizens, with many questioning whether the meals met nutritional guidelines and expected quality standards.

The pre-packed meals were introduced on 2 Jan as part of a hybrid canteen model implemented in partnership with SATS.

According to the CNA, the initiative was intended to reduce long waiting times during breaks and address manpower challenges faced by canteen operators.

Screenshot of parents’ chat & teacher’s message raises allegations

On Thursday (8 Jan), another screenshot began circulating across social media platforms.

Believed to be from a parents’ WeChat group, it showed discussions alleging that nine students had been issued five demerit points after contacting news outlets about the food issue.

In the chat, one parent said they were “stunned” by the alleged punishment, while another remarked that they would seek an explanation from the teacher if their child had been penalised.

Separately, a screenshot of a message purportedly sent by an HCI teacher also surfaced online.

The message reportedly reminded students not to take part in discussions surrounding the “canteen food controversy” and cautioned them against sharing photos, messages, or social media posts related to the issue.

Students were also advised to keep their opinions to themselves and informed that any media interviews would require both parental and school consent.

The message prompted concern among social media users, with some questioning whether students were being discouraged from raising legitimate concerns.

Hwa Chong Institution responds to allegations

In response to MS News’ queries, an HCI spokesperson confirmed the authenticity of the message and said:

“The school is aware of a message shared in a class chat, which was sent out of concern for our students’ well-being while reminding students to be responsible in their online activities.

The reminder was not meant to discourage students from sharing their views or offering feedback through appropriate channels, nor were any students penalised or reprimanded for voicing their opinions. The school will continue working closely with teachers to ensure that messages to students are conveyed clearly.

We value our students’ perspectives and encourage them to share their thoughts directly with the school so that concerns can be addressed constructively. Any media engagement involving students is coordinated with the school and parents to safeguard students’ well-being.”

Also read: ‘Worse than Tekong food’: Netizens compare Hwa Chong central kitchen meals to SAF cookhouse, question nutritional value

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from u/taenyfan95 on Reddit and u/Ok-Patient116 on Reddit.

