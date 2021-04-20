i12 Katong Will Reopen In Q4 2021 With 180 Stores

Heartland malls are often our go-to places for a quick bite with the family or to hang out with friends.

After being closed for upgrades since last March, Easties will be happy to learn about i12 Katong’s imminent reopening in the fourth quarter of 2021.

The new-and-improved mall will reportedly feature 180 stores as well as lifestyle facilities like an indoor rock climbing wall and a children’s play area.

Image courtesy of Keppel Land

i12 Katong mall to reopen between Sep and Dec

In a press release on 20 Apr, Keppel Land announced that the revamped i12 mall will reopen its doors to the public some time between Sep and Dec 2021.

When it reopens, the expanded 6-storey mall promises to give shoppers a seamless retail experience with over 180 specialty, retail, and F&B stores.

Image courtesy of Keppel Land

Surrounded by glass panels, the mall will be split into 3 specially curated zones:

Fashion

Lifestyle, home, and living

Family entertainment

Children’s play area, rock wall added to new i12 Katong mall

The revamped i12 mall won’t just be a shopping destination, but also a entertainment venue for shoppers of all ages.

Bringing kids out to shop will no longer be a grim affair for parents with the new children’s play area, where the ‘lil ones can have fun playing and jumping around.

Image courtesy of Keppel Land

The new i12 mall will also be home to a new rock climbing facility by Climb Asia, challenging climbing enthusiasts to reach new heights.

The Golden Village cinema will also be making a comeback on level 5, perfect for movie dates or family outings.

Closed for enhancement works since Mar 2020

i12 Katong closed back in Mar 2020 for enhancement works.

While renovations are still ongoing, the developer is hopeful for its upcoming reopening in Q4 2021.

Image courtesy of an MS News reader

Located at the intersection of East Coast and Joo Chiat Road, i12 will also be more convenient and accessible than ever before in the near future.

Marine Parade MRT station, part of the upcoming Thomson-East Coast MRT line, will only be a short 5 minutes walk from the mall when it’s ready for operations.

The MRT station is expected to be completed in 2023.

Plenty to look forward to

There’s plenty to look forward to at the new i12 Katong that’s slated to open at the end of this year.

Hopefully with the new features and tenants, the mall will provide Katong residents and shoppers a more enjoyable and enhanced experience.

Featured image courtesy of Keppel Land.