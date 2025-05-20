Actor Ian Fang granted 4-week deferment of jail sentence, out on S$30k bail after sex offences conviction

Actor Ian Fang given 4-week deferment to start jail term, cites need to settle personal affairs

Former Mediacorp actor Ian Fang has been granted a four-week deferment before starting his 40-month jail sentence for sexual offences involving a 15-year-old minor.

The 35-year-old, who is a Singapore permanent resident from China, had pleaded guilty earlier this year and is currently out on bail set at S$30,000.

Appearing in court on Monday (19 May), Fang requested the deferment, citing the need to settle personal and professional affairs. The court approved the request but increased his bail by S$10,000.

According to Shin Min Daily News, Fang was seen leaving the State Courts at around 3.45pm, holding a phone to his ear and making no comment to the media as he ran across the road to meet a companion.

Lifting of gag order leads to Fang’s identification

Fang, once known for his roles in Mediacorp dramas and his work as a performance coach at a children’s modelling school, was originally charged in January 2025.

A gag order had been imposed at the time to protect the identity of the 15-year-old victim, which also meant Fang’s name could not be published.

However, during sentencing, the prosecution applied to lift the gag order on Fang’s identity, stating it was necessary for transparency and public interest.

His lawyer opposed the move, arguing that naming Fang could indirectly identify the victim, as both were known in social and media circles.

After considering both sides, the judge ruled to lift the restriction on Fang, while maintaining full anonymity protections for the victim.

Sexual offences took place in hotel, home & hospital

Court documents revealed that the sexual offences occurred at multiple locations, including Fang’s private residence, a luxury hotel, and even a hospital.

In a disturbing turn, Fang allegedly told the victim to cry in front of her mother to stop her from going to the police.

He also persistently harassed her, attempting to pressure her into withdrawing the charges.

Fang has since pleaded guilty and accepted the 40-month prison sentence. He is expected to begin serving his sentence on 16 June, as reported by Channel News Asia (CNA).

Ian Fang’s Wikipedia page tampered with following news

Following the lifting of the gag order and media reports on Fang’s crimes, netizens quickly turned their attention to his Wikipedia page.

Some users reportedly vandalised the page, adding vulgarities to his name and falsely altering his age to 55.

These changes have since been reversed, but the page now reflects his criminal charges and conviction.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News on Facebook.