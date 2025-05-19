Ex-Mediacorp actor Ian Fang pleads guilty to sexual offences involving minor, receives 40 months in jail

Former Mediacorp actor Ian Fang sentenced to 40 months’ jail for sexual offences with minor

Ian Fang has been revealed as the former television personality charged in January this year with sexual offences involving a minor.

A gag order on his identity was lifted on Monday (19 May) after the ex-Mediacorp actor, 35, pleaded guilty to three charges of sexual penetration of a girl under 16.

He was sentenced to 40 months’ jail. The court also considered three additional similar charges, as well as one count each of obstruction of justice and stalking.

Victim was 15 at time of Fang’s offences

According to The Straits Times (ST), Fang met the victim, who was 15 at the time of the offences, at an entertainment event in May 2024.

They began chatting regularly after sharing contact details, and their relationship gradually deepened.

Fang’s lawyer initially objected to lifting the gag order, arguing that the victim had previously been seen in public with him and had been introduced to people in the media industry.

However, the prosecution told the court that safeguards were in place to protect the victim’s identity.

Channel News Asia (CNA) added that the victim said she now feels emotionally stronger and is prepared to face the risk of being identified.

Had sex with victim 9 times over 2 months

Fang reportedly engaged in sexual activity with the victim on nine occasions between June and July 2024, including five instances of unprotected sex.

One of the encounters took place in a hospital room while the victim was being treated for a flu infection.

Other incidents occurred at Fang’s residence and a luxury hotel.

The victim later experienced pain in her genital area and sought medical attention.

She was subsequently diagnosed with Human Papillomavirus (HPV), a sexually transmitted infection.

Tried to manipulate victim against filing police report

Fang, a Singapore Permanent Resident (PR) originally from China, also faces a charge of obstructing the course of justice.

In August 2024, he contacted the victim and instructed her to cry in front of her mother in a bid to stop her from filing a police report.

Despite his efforts, a report was eventually lodged.

He is also alleged to have repeatedly harassed the victim.

On 22 Sept 2024 alone, he called her 18 times, sent her WhatsApp messages, and accessed her virtual room on a karaoke app on two occasions.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Lynda Lee said Fang’s repeated attempts to contact the victim and pressure her into persuading her mother to withdraw the charges caused her to spiral into depression.

She later developed suicidal thoughts and was admitted to the Institute of Mental Health, where she was diagnosed with adjustment disorder.

