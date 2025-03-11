Ex-PA staff manipulates 16-year-old boy into performing sexual act on him, sentenced to 10 years in jail

Ex-PA staff member charged for coercing 16-year-old boy to perform sexual act on him

On Monday (10 March), an ex-People’s Association (PA) employee was sentenced to 10 years and six months in jail for sexually assaulting a then 16-year-old boy.

Ranjeet Prasad, the accused, allegedly exploited the teenager’s aspirations of becoming a singer or actor and manipulated him into performing sexual acts.

Prasad, who showed no remorse in court, was found guilty of three counts of having carnal intercourse against the order of nature, as reported by The Straits Times.

A gag order has been issued to protect the victim’s identity.

Teen had aspirations to become singer or actor

The two first met in 2007 at an office in Paya Lebar.

At the time, Prasad was managing PA’s community projects in the South East and North West community development councils (CDCs).

The victim, who dreamed of becoming a singer or actor, expressed interest in joining a youth network modelling activity.

Recognising the teen’s ambitions, Prasad falsely claimed the boy had potential and expressed interest in working with him. He then took down the victim’s contact details and began messaging him.

Staff sent inappropriate text before coercing sexual act

Prasad initially asked the victim inappropriate questions, such as, “How far are you willing to go?” and whether he had ever performed oral sex. The victim, believing the questions were playful, brushed them off.

Thinking he was being considered for a photo shoot or talent opportunity, the victim accepted Prasad’s invitation to his office.

Once there, Prasad asked if the teen was “adventurous” and took him to a public toilet, where he coerced the boy into performing a sexual act in one of the cubicles.

Around a week later, Prasad arranged to meet the victim in Lavender.

The teen agreed, believing it was for an audition or photo shoot.

Instead, Prasad took him to a hotel, undressed, and instructed the victim to do the same. He then forced the victim to perform a sexual act on him, followed by sexually penetrating the boy.

Victim contacted accused after 11 years

In July 2018, 11 years after the abuse, the victim contacted Prasad via Facebook Messenger. By then, Prasad was PA’s head of youth and sports.

After a brief exchange, Prasad spoke to the victim over the phone and promptly blocked him on social media.

Two years later, the victim emailed Prasad at his work address, accusing him of manipulating him into sexual acts at the two locations.

When Prasad failed to respond, the victim lodged a police report in August 2020.

Accused denied allegations

During the trial, Prasad’s lawyer, Mr Martin De Cruz, denied the allegations.

However, Judge Ng dismissed these claims, stating that the accused had no reason to doubt the victim’s account.

He noted that the victim had no motive to lie and had been unable to disclose the abuse earlier due to his religious upbringing.

Judge Ng also highlighted that Prasad had exploited a vulnerable teenager to satisfy his desires. He said that the abuse had a profound impact on the victim’s life, leaving him “questioning his sexual orientation and prospects for marriage”.

Following the incident, PA issued a statement, saying the organisation takes a serious view of the offences committed by Prasad.

They emphasised that all staff are expected to uphold strict standards of conduct and integrity. Prasad was suspended in early September 2020 and ceased all involvement with the PA until his conviction in October 2024.

He plans to appeal against his conviction and sentencing.

