ICA officers seize 900kg of smuggled chewing tobacco hidden in bottled drinks at Tuas Checkpoint

900kg of chewing tobacco hidden in bottles & cans, foiled by ICA officers at Tuas Checkpoint

On 16 July, Singapore authorities uncovered a major smuggling attempt at Tuas Checkpoint, where Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officers found 900kg of chewing tobacco concealed within a consignment of assorted bottles and canned drinks.

The vehicle, a Malaysia-registered lorry, had been flagged for enhanced checks.

During the inspection, officers discovered the hidden contraband, which had been falsely declared as beverages.

This discovery prompted the ICA to share the news on Facebook with a cheeky reference to the viral pop song ‘Soda Pop’ from the Netflix film ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ with the caption: “Not Filled with Soda Pop.”

The case has since been referred to the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) for further investigation.

Chewing tobacco banned in Singapore Chewing tobacco and similar smokeless tobacco products are prohibited under Singapore’s Tobacco (Control of Advertisements and Sale) Act. Offenders found importing, selling, or possessing such items may face fines of up to S$10,000, imprisonment for up to six months, or both, for a first offence. The HSA will be taking enforcement action after assessing the case. Authorities have repeatedly warned that smuggling prohibited items in regular consignments not only breaks the law but also poses significant health and safety risks. Similar smuggling attempts intercepted by ICA

This isn’t the first time ICA officers have thwarted smuggling attempts where contraband was disguised as everyday items.

On 25 March, ICA officers at Woodlands Checkpoint intercepted two attempts to smuggle over 1,000 duty-unpaid cigarettes hidden in Malaysia-registered motorcycles.

In another case in February 2025, more than 13,000 duty-unpaid cigarettes were discovered in a lorry at Tuas Checkpoint, concealed within cardboard boxes containing glass jars.