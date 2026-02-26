ICA foils attempt to smuggle over 1,000 cigarette packets at Woodlands, M’sian man arrested

Malaysian driver attempts to smuggle over 200 cartons and 1,000 packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) has foiled a smuggling attempt, intercepting more than 200 cartons and 1,000 packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes hidden in a Malaysia-registered car at Woodlands Checkpoint.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday (25 Feb), ICA said a 28-year-old Malaysian driver was arrested.

Smuggling attempt uncovered during checks

The incident occurred on 11 Feb, when ICA officers directed a Malaysia-registered Nissan for further inspection.

During checks, officers discovered multiple cartons and packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes concealed in various parts of the vehicle, including the front trunk.

In total, more than 200 cartons and 1,000 packets were seized.

Driver referred to Singapore Customs

The driver was taken into custody, and both the suspect and the seized cigarettes were referred to Singapore Customs for further investigation.

In its post, ICA reiterated its commitment to border security, stating:

As Guardians of Our Borders, ICA is committed to facilitating trade & travel while keeping Singapore’s borders safe & secure.

Strict penalties for contraband cigarettes

Singapore Customs has warned that buying, selling, conveying, delivering, storing, keeping, possessing, or dealing in contraband cigarettes are serious offences under the Customs Act and the Goods and Services Tax Act.

Offenders may face a fine of up to S$10,000, or an amount equivalent to the customs duty, excise duty or tax payable, whichever is higher.

They may also be sentenced to up to 12 months’ imprisonment, or both.

