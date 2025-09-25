M’sian lorry driver arrested after ICA foils attempt to smuggle 3,450 sachets of chewing tobacco at Woodlands

ICA seizes 3,450 sachets of chewing tobacco after smuggling attempt at Woodlands Checkpoint

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) has foiled yet another smuggling attempt, this time intercepting 3,450 sachets of chewing tobacco hidden inside a Malaysia-registered lorry at Woodlands Checkpoint.

According to the ICA Facebook post on 23 Sept, a 38-year-old Malaysian driver was arrested on the spot and later charged in court by the Health Sciences Authority (HSA).

Contraband hidden in lorry cabin

On 18 Sept, ICA officers noticed anomalies in scanned images of a lorry transporting precast concrete components into Singapore.

When officers conducted enhanced checks, they discovered multiple bags of chewing tobacco concealed within the cabin compartment.

In total, they uncovered 3,450 sachets of the illegal product.

Driver arrested and charged in court

The driver was immediately taken into custody and charged in court on 19 Sept.

ICA later reaffirmed its stance in a Facebook post:

As Guardians of Our Borders, ICA is committed to keeping Singapore’s borers safe and secure while facilitating trade and travel.

Chewing tobacco strictly banned in Singapore

Singapore has zero tolerance for chewing tobacco. The law prohibits its import, distribution, sale, and offer for sale.

First-time offenders may be subject to a fine not exceeding S$10,000, imprisonment for up to six months, or both.

Subsequently, a maximum fine of S$20,000, imprisonment for up to 12 months, or both, may be imposed for each count of the offence.

Last smuggling attempt just two months ago

This is not the ICA’s first time thwarting attempts to smuggle the contraband into Singapore.

Two months ago, officers uncovered a large-scale smuggling attempt at Tuas Checkpoint, uncovering 900kg of chewing tobacco in a Malaysia-registered lorry.

The offender had hidden the contraband within a consignment of assorted bottles and canned drinks.

Authorities referred the case to the HSA for further investigation.

Featured image adapted from Immigration & Checkpoints Authority on Facebook.