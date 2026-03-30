ICA seizes 830kg of pangolin scales disguised as ‘dried fish skin’ in S’pore’s largest wildlife smuggling bust

30 bags of ‘dried fish skin’ brought into Singapore via lorry, end up being 830kg of pangolin scales

The Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) has foiled a major wildlife smuggling attempt involving pangolin scales at the Jurong Scanning Station.

In a Facebook post on Saturday (28 March), ICA said the seizure — made on 29 Dec 2025 — is the largest involving Asian pangolin scales detected at Singapore’s checkpoints to date.

The shipment was declared as “dried fish skin”.

It is not known where the scales originated from.

30 bags of pangolin scales declared as ‘dried fish skin’

The case began with intelligence from ICA’s Integrated Targeting Centre (ITC), when an inbound lorry carrying sea cargo was flagged and directed for scanning.

ICA image analysts then spotted anomalies in the scanned images.

Officers moved in for further checks.

During the inspection, officers uncovered 30 bags of suspected pangolin scales.

The shipment had been declared as “dried fish skin”.

Officers from the National Parks Board (NParks) further examined the haul, revealing that the scales weighed over 830kg.

They are estimated to have come from more than 2,200 pangolins.

Case handed to NParks, investigations ongoing

ICA said the case and exhibits have been referred to NParks.

Investigations are currently ongoing.

Authorities did not disclose further details about the suspects or the origins of the shipment.

Pangolins protected under international law

According to ICA, pangolins are protected under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES), and Singapore is a signatory to the treaty.

Singapore has committed to combating illegal wildlife trade.

Under the Endangered Species (Import and Export) Act, offenders can be fined up to S$200,000 per specimen, with fines reaching up to S$1,000,000 in total.

They may also face up to eight years’ imprisonment.

Singapore takes ‘zero-tolerance’ stance on wildlife trafficking

ICA stressed that Singapore adopts a “zero-tolerance stance on the illegal trade of endangered wildlife species, and their parts and derivatives”.

The agency said it will continue working closely with NParks to tackle such crimes.

Also read: NParks assists South African police in seizing 55.4kg of rhino horns in Johannesburg

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Featured image adapted from NParks on Facebook and NParks on Facebook. Picture on the right for illustrative purposes only.

