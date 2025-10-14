ICA finds S$30K worth of undeclared Pokémon cards during airport screening

ICA finds more than S$30K worth of undeclared Pokémon cards on 10 Oct

Last Friday (10 Oct), the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) found undeclared Pokémon cards worth S$30,000 on a 25-year-old Singaporean man during a baggage screening in Changi Airport Terminal 1.

The case was later referred to Singapore Customs for further investigations.

Undeclared Pokémon cards detected during baggage screening by ICA

According to ICA, the 25-year-old man claimed he had nothing to declare when asked at the baggage screening area.

However, officers later found a “large quantity of assorted Pokémon trading cards” when they screened his luggage.

The trading cards were reportedly worth more than S$30,000.

The undeclared items include four Pokémon Center Limited Fukuoka Special boxes.

ICA reminds public to declare & pay duty on items purchased overseas exceeding duty-free concession

ICA took the opportunity to remind travellers to “pay duty and GST on items purchased overseas that exceed the duty-free concession and GST relief”

Unsure travellers are advised to declare at the Red Channel or at the Singapore Customs Tax Payment office.

