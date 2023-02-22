ICA Team Leader Sings & Plays Guitar, Former Fitness Trainer Attracts Admirers On TikTok

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

ICA Team Leader Captures Hearts After Singing In Recruitment Video

You may recall watching a recent Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) recruitment video, featuring a female ICA officer who captured the attention of many viewers.

This time, however, yet another ICA officer has managed to steal hearts. A new TikTok video posted by ICA featured a male officer who is a team leader at Changi Airport.

Beyond being extremely well-spoken, the officer has diverse work experiences and qualifications. However, it was likely his musical talent that sealed the deal for his newfound fans.

TikTok users immediately fell for him, with many impressed by his versatility.

Male ICA team leader has a diverse education and work background

In a format similar to Vogue’s ’73 Questions’, the video starts with the cameraman asking the ICA officer a question. On his badge is his name, Toh Sing Ru.

Mr Toh first introduces himself as the team leader at Changi Airport. He also shares his love for the uniform group, adding that his daily interactions with travellers make his job all the more worthwhile.

When asked about his educational background, Mr Toh shares that he studied architecture at university and even did a master’s degree in science.

However, his unique educational background isn’t the only surprising thing about him. Before joining ICA, Mr Toh was a part-time fitness trainer and a zookeeper.

A musician who loves to sing & play guitar

Things become more interesting as the video progresses. Revealing some of his hobbies, Mr Toh says not only does he love to exercise and keep fit, but he also enjoys singing.

As a testament to his previous statement, he serenades viewers with ‘Perfect’ by Ed Sheeran. He sings his heart out while playing a melodious tune on his guitar.

TikTok users swoon over him

Despite the video, titled ‘A Perfect candidate’, being part of ICA’s recruitment series, the reaction from admirers made it seem like a recruitment video featuring the Perfect candidate for… something else.

One netizen was curious as to whether Mr Toh was single or attached.

Another TikTok user even asked which Changi terminal Mr Toh was assigned to, so they could see him.

One user made a witty pun, highlighting that Mr Toh is not just a zookeeper but also a ‘heart keeper’.

Singaporeans do genuinely have an attraction towards both men and women in uniforms.

Besides being drawn to their officers, if you are also interested in the career opportunities at ICA, you can check out their website to view the available positions.

Featured image adapted from @ica_singapore on TikTok.