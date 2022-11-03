Customer Pretends To Confront Ang Mo Kio Ice Cream Café Owner, Only To Compliment Food

Customer Pretends To Be Angry About Ice Cream At Ang Mo Kio Café

Horror stories regarding unpleasant customers in Singapore restaurants are aplenty. Often, voices are raised, and in some cases, arguments may escalate into physical altercations.

One such confrontation appeared to almost happen at an ice cream café in Ang Mo Kio.

In a TikTok video, a seemingly angry customer demanded to see the manager.

Though he sounded as if he wanted to complain about the food, he later revealed himself to be a huge fan — much to the relief of the staff.

Customer plays prank on Ang Mo Kio café staff

Posting to TikTok on Sunday (30 Oct), Tan Yen Jue shared a video of a prank he played on Heartbreak Melts in Ang Mo Kio.

Leaving his seat and storming up to the counter, he puts a plate of ice cream down and demands to know who made it.

The employees appear visibly startled, asking him what issues he had with his food.

He then calls for the boss, and a woman steps forward obligingly.

“Taste, taste the ice cream now,” he says furiously, instructing the boss to try his dish.

“It’s cornflakes, what’s wrong with it?” she answers with a tinge of agitation, as though ready to debate with him.

Just when their exchange seems to get intense, Mr Tan finally reveals his ‘issue’ – that the ice cream is really, really good.

Realising the prank he had played on them, the employees burst into laughter and the tension in the room dissipates.

Was actually a fan of ice cream

The video continues with the woman jokingly scolding Mr Tan for scaring her employees, and the outlet’s other owner laughing in a corner.

The amused man eventually stands up, praising Mr Tan for his acting skills. Truly, he had everyone in the restaurant fooled.

Mr Tan then states that he’s actually a fan of their ice cream with cornflakes.

He proceeds to exclaim, “What is so special about this ice cream?”

The owner thus explains that it’s vegan, made with oat milk and cornflakes.

Still maintaining his angry persona, Mr Tan turns to the camera and urges everyone to try out the café’s ice cream.

“I Yishun run all the way down to Ang Mo Kio to eat this plate,” he shouts, breaking into a smile. “Nice to eat.”

Obtained permission from ice cream café owner beforehand

Speaking to MS News, Mr Tan’s brother, Xavier, shared that their prank was to assist Heartbreak Melts’ owner, Yong Wei, with advertising.

“Yong Wei is a friend of my brother that he got to know while being in the food delivery line,” he said. “Knowing he owns a business selling ice cream, we decided to help him advertise his shop in a non-conventional way after seeking his approval.”

On 29 Oct, they ventured to the café to execute the prank. To get their genuine reactions, the staff had not been informed prior to Mr Tan’s visit.

In fact, Yong Wei was not aware of the prank either — only that they were supporting his business.

“We do recommend the shop to others as we have personally tasted the Corny Cornflake ice cream ourselves and it was really good,” Xavier added.

As their ice cream is vegan and allium free, those with lactose intolerance would be able to enjoy it as well. If you’d like to try the ice cream for yourself, here’s how you can find the café:



Heartbreak Melts

Address: 421 Ang Mo Kio Ave 10, #01-1163, Singapore 560421

Opening hours: Monday-Friday 3pm-2am, Saturday & Sunday 12pm-2am

Nearest MRT: Ang Mo Kio Station

Drop by Heartbreak Melts today

Indeed, after that ringing endorsement, we’ll be sure to try out Heartbreak Melts as well.

However, do note that such pranks can be potentially distressing for employees. It would be best to follow Mr Tan’s and his brother’s example and inform staff beforehand, to avoid any unnecessary trouble.

And if Mr Tan has convinced you with his Oscars-worthy performance, do pop by Heartbreak Melts and try out their Corny Cornflake ice cream soon.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @tanyenjue on TikTok.