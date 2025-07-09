Toddler falls ill mid-flight to KL, AirAsia crew steps in & diverts plane

1-year-old toddler assisted by AirAsia cabin crew after falling ill during flight

An AirAsia crew has earned praise online for their calm and decisive response after a one-year-old toddler fell seriously ill during a flight from Guangzhou to Kuala Lumpur (KL).

The incident took place on 4 July, prompting the plane to make an emergency landing in Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam, so the child could receive urgent medical care.

Mum shares ordeal after baby turns pale & unresponsive

On 5 July, Facebook user Jacyntha Florentius shared how the situation unfolded mid-air.

Her daughter, Natashya, who was one year and seven months of age, had been sleeping peacefully since takeoff. But 90 minutes into the flight, things took a turn.

After breastfeeding, Natashya began “acting strangely”.

She became unusually quiet and then started crying. Moments later, her face and lips turned pale.

“She looked like she was struggling to breathe, weak, and not very responsive,” Ms Jacyntha wrote.

Sensing something was wrong, Ms Jacyntha alerted the crew, who immediately supplied oxygen upon request. After receiving oxygen, Natashya’s condition began to improve.

The crew then called for any medical personnel onboard. A doctor stepped forward, assessing Natashya’s condition and helping stabilise her.

“The crew also spoke with the pilot to ask if the altitude could be lowered a little, and the pilot acted swiftly,” Ms Jacyntha said.

Flight diverts to Ho Chi Minh for child’s treatment

Natashya soon started feeling better. However, realising that she needed further medical checks, the captain made the call to divert to Tan Son Nhat Airport in Ho Chi Minh.

“During the 30-minute descent, the crew kept coming to check on Tashya, massaging her hands and feet, and checking her pulse,” her mother wrote.

Upon landing, a medical team rushed onboard and whisked Natashya and her family via an ambulance to a nearby hospital.

One of AirAsia’s ground staff, a man named Mr Alan Vuu, stayed by the family’s side throughout their hospital visit.

He assisted them with paperwork and translation during every step of the check-ups, which included X-ray and echocardiogram tests.

Family receives fast-track help & free return flight

In her post, Ms Jacyntha said the entire process at the hospital took just one hour, thanks to the airline and ground team’s coordination.

AirAsia also arranged a complimentary return flight for the family from Ho Chi Minh to KL, ensuring they got home safely.

“They assisted us until we’re in boarding room,” she wrote.

Mother expresses heartfelt thanks to AirAsia crew

Ms Jacyntha gave a shout-out to the crew and captain by name in her heartfelt Facebook post, calling their actions professional, kind, and deeply appreciated.

“Please reward your staff above as they already did a very good job during this situation,” she wrote.

The post has since amassed over 230,000 likes and 42,000 shares.

Numerous netizens flocked to praise the AirAsia staff for their assistance and wished the girl a rapid recovery.

Moved by her story, one netizen remarked that the story impacted their mood for the day.

Another user inquired whether the doctor had informed her about the cause of her daughter’s illness. In response, Ms Jacyntha explained that it was due to altitude sickness.

One Facebook user suggested Ms Jacyntha submit her compliment through AirAsia’s official customer service channels, including its website and email, so that the airline would acknowledge its staff’s supportive actions.

