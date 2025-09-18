Vietnamese nationals in Taiwan perform illegal cosmetic operations, post surgeries on social media

Vietnamese nationals caught performing illegal cosmetic surgeries in Taiwan, apprehended mid-operation

Three Vietnamese nationals were recently arrested for performing cosmetic surgeries without a license in Taichung City, Taiwan.

A special task force consisting of immigration officers and local police apprehended the men and women who were in the middle of doing a rhinoplasty on a client in a suite at the time of the arrest, ETtoday reported.

According to LTN, the suspects included a Vietnamese-Korean woman surnamed Han, who has a residence permit due to family ties, her cousin surnamed Nguyen, and a missing migrant worker surnamed Chen.

A large quantity of medical supplies, including cosmetic injections, were also seized at the scene.

Advertised services on social media

Without a medical license, the group performed procedures including circumcision, double-eyelid surgery, breast and buttock augmentation, and rhinoplasty.

Han was revealed to have had three years of cosmetic surgery experience in Vietnam, which earned her a reputation among fellow Vietnamese in Taiwan and led her to solicit clients on Facebook.

She also purchased cosmetic injections and medical supplies from an unidentified source in Vietnam, disregarding Taiwanese laws and consumer safety.

Meanwhile, Nguyen and Chen helped her run the business, recruiting clients and conducting post-operative clean-ups.

Chen also filmed the surgeries and posted them on social media, where he has 80,000 followers, advertising “affordable prices” and “fast door-to-door service” as they had even transformed vehicles into mobile operation rooms.

Immigration agency warns against illegal medical practices

The National Immigration Agency warned the public against engaging with illegal medical practitioners, as a sterile environment is not guaranteed, the source of the drugs is unknown, and no medical emergency response is in place.

Additionally, they reiterated that foreign nationals are not allowed to engage in activities beyond what their permits allow, even if they have a valid visa.

If found guilty of practising medicine without a valid license, the suspects may face up to five years in prison and a fine of up to NRD1.5 million (S$63,747).

Featured image adapted from LTN and ETtoday.