S$41K worth of illegal cough syrup & prescription medicines seized at Yishun & Changi Airport

Illegal cough syrup intended for 2 separate addresses in Yishun

In two separate cases, the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) seized illegal cough syrup and prescription medicines at Yishun and Changi Airport respectively.

The total value of the seized items amounts to S$41,000, said HSA in a press release on Friday (28 Nov).

2 suspicious crates shipped to storage facility

In the first case, a courier company noticed that two suspicious crates were shipped from overseas to their storage facility.

They were deceptively labelled as a well-known household bleach, and intended to be delivered to two separate addresses in Yishun.

However, they contained a substance suspected to be codeine-based cough syrup.

HSA raids 2 Yishun addresses, finds illegal cough syrup

On 17 Nov, the company alerted HSA, which conducted simultaneous enforcement operations at both Yishun addresses that day.

More than 106 litres of codeine cough syrup were found at both locations, worth about S$29,000.

The importer, a 43-year-old Singaporean man, had arranged for the cough syrup to be distributed illegally to the addresses for financial gain, according to preliminary investigations.

Investigations are ongoing.

Foreigner caught with S$12K of prescription medicines at Changi Airport

The next case took place at Changi Airport Terminal 3 on 19 Nov.

A 23-year-old foreign national allegedly attempted to smuggle about 11,500 units of addictive prescription medicines, including sedatives and painkillers.

They had an estimated street value of about S$12,000.

“These medicines were intended for illegal distribution in Singapore,” HSA said.

However, Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officers detected the man’s actions, and HSA was alerted.

Investigation into the case is ongoing.

2 similar cases prosecuted in 2024

The cases come after two similar cases prosecuted in 2024.

In the first case, 33-year-old Rasel Md was caught in Geylang in possession of and distributing almost 2 litres of cough syrups and more than 3,700 units of prescription medicines. They had an estimated value of S$4,000.

He was sentenced to 32 weeks in prison in November 2024.

In the other case, 26-year-old Muhammad Danish Fitri was caught importing more than 9,500 units of prescription medicines through Woodlands Checkpoint. They had an estimated value of more than S$27,000.

He was sentenced to nine months in prison in January 2024.

Jail & fine for activities involving illegal health products

HSA said it takes a “serious stand” against illegal activities involving health products, noting that prescription medicines may pose serious health risks if consumed without medical supervision.

Those caught importing, manufacturing and/or supplying illegal health products face a jail term of up to 2 years and/or a fine of up to S$50,000.

HSA also works closely with courier companies and law enforcement agencies to stop the importation and distribution of such controlled substances.

Members of the public should report any illegal activity involving these substances by calling HSA at 6866-3485 or emailing hsa_is@hsa.gov.sg.

