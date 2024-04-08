Woman performs illegal dental procedures at S’pore hotels after learning online, fined S$2.5K

Woman performed illegal dental procedures such as installing veneers after learning them online

A Malaysian woman has been fined for performing illegal dental procedures in hotel rooms in Singapore.

The 37-year-old learnt to execute the procedures through watching YouTube videos, Channel NewsAsia (CNA) reported.

Her acts were uncovered when a customer claimed she could not floss her teeth after undergoing the accused’s procedures.

She was not registered or licensed as a practising dentist in Singapore.

Entered Singapore using short-term visit passes to offer dental services

In 2022, after learning to perform procedures on her own braces, Siti Shahrima Abd Rahim promoted her ‘dental services’ on Carousell.

Although she was working in Johor Bahru, she used short-term visit passes to enter Singapore.

Here, she booked multiple hotels under the Hilton brand to perform her procedures on customers. Her completed work included:

Composite veneers for around 20 customers

Braces maintenance for around 10 customers

Cosmetic braces for at least one customer

Used a tool bought on Shopee to remove customer’s veneers

Chancing upon Siti’s Carousell advertisement in 2022, a Filipino woman reached out to request composite veneers. According to TODAY, Siti quoted the customer S$700 for the procedure.

Thereafter, the customer was instructed to head to the Conrad Centennial on 30 Jan 2022.

During the procedure, Siti used a tool she had bought on Shopee to remove the customer’s veneers. CNA noted that the tool resembled those meant for removing manicures.

She then applied a new set of composite veneers for the customer.

However, the customer felt that she could not floss her teeth the following day.

She claimed that after Siti applied the veneers, there was almost no space between her teeth.

When contacted, Siti said she was under quarantine and could not help the customer, prompting the latter to report the incident to the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Accused fined S$2,500 in court

In court, an MOH prosecutor stressed that Siti’s use of the non-professional tool could have led to the customer suffering more harm.

Moreover, Siti had falsely represented herself as a licensed dentist for one-and-a-half years.

The accused pleaded guilty to one count under the Dental Registration Act in court today (8 April).

She has since paid off her S$2,500 fine.

Also read: S’pore Dental Clinics Can Remove Wisdom Tooth, Fix Retainers & Treat Root Canal From 2 Jun

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from iStock and Booking.com. Image on the left for illustration purposes only.