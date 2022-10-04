130 People In S’pore Received Incorrect Covid-19 Vaccine Doses, Those Affected Recovered Smoothly

130 People In Singapore Received Incorrect Covid-19 Vaccine Doses: MOH

It seemed like moons ago, but there was a time when everyone was lining up at various centres across Singapore to get a dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

While almost all of Singapore’s population got the correct doses, a small percentage of us got a little more or less.

According to the Ministry of Health (MOH), about 130 people in Singapore received incorrect vaccine doses.

Thankfully, none of them suffered severe adverse reactions. Those who did experience some form of reaction recovered smoothly.

Recipients had mild or no reactions

Among the 130 cases, seven were children aged between five and 11, Channel NewsAsia (CNA) reported.

The rest were adults, some of whom had adverse reactions but recovered “uneventfully”.

As of 26 Sep, 119 individuals received less than the ideal dose while 11 others received more.

In Sep, two adults received an entire vial each of undiluted Covid-19 vaccine at a clinic in Hougang.

One of them experienced headaches and a rapidly increasing heart rate.

The other did not report any adverse reactions.

Authorities have dealt with those liable for incorrect vaccine doses

In response to this lapse, the authorities have suspended the doctor and clinic from the National Vaccination Programme till further notice.

To quell any distrust regarding vaccine administration, Senior Minister of State for Health Janil Puthucheary says that MOH licenses and regulates all providers under the programme.

The Straits Times (ST) also quoted him as saying that there are protocols in place if a vaccination error occurs.

This includes daily monitoring and a systematic investigation.

In that vein, MOH is still currently investigating the case at the clinic in Hougang.

But they maintain that the mistake was not a fault of the vaccination process but more of human error or a fault in the process on-site.

Featured image adapted from Janil Puthucheary on Facebook.