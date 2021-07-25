MustShareMail: Mental Health Issues Are Important To Recognise Amidst The Pandemic

I would like to share my honest opinions and feelings related to the issue of mental health amidst the Covid-19 pandemic with the hope that awareness will be increased even as we move forward towards an endemic post-Covid world.

The recent tragic incident at River Valley High School (RVHS) has shined the spotlight on mental health issues amongst our school-going children.

Education is key in shaping the future of our nation and schools are a place to learn, nurture and grow.

But with this incident, will the Education Ministry and the Government finally realise that mental health issues are important and that it will see the light of the day of it being discussed openly.

The biggest hope would also be that more companies also recognise mental health issues as a condition that some employees might face amidst the pandemic.

At this point of the pandemic where everyone is feeling restless and exhausted after more than a year, the government should also realise that our society is already stressed enough, made worse by the pandemic.

Policies can also be drawn up for the benefit of everyone to seek redress on mental health issues and not let it go silent once investigations into this incident are over.

