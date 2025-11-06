Female workers in India told to send ‘proof’ that they are on their period to be granted leave

Female sanitation workers told to take photographic proof of their period to be granted leave

Three female sanitation workers at Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU) in Rohtak, Haryana, India, have made the shocking allegation that their male supervisors demanded photo proof that they were menstruating before granting them leave.

Supervisors requests photos of sanitary pads as proof of period

According to The Hindu, the incident occurred on 26 Oct, when the sanitation workers were called in to clean the campus during a three-day visit by the Haryana Governor, even though it was their weekly day off.

According to the women, they had also requested leave after informing their supervisors that they were on their period.

Instead of approving it, the supervisors allegedly told them to get their periods checked or send photos of their sanitary pads as proof, claiming that the order came from higher authorities.

One worker ordered to ‘check her colleagues’ to confirm menstruation

One of the women explained that when she informed the senior assistant registrar and her supervisor of her period, they were reluctant to believe her.

They questioned how all three workers could be menstruating at the same time.

When the women refused to send the photos, they were reportedly subjected to verbal abuse and threats of dismissal.

Two of the women eventually complied and sent the photos under pressure, while another worker said she was ordered to “check her colleagues” and confirm their claim, according to India Today.

Suspensions and police action follow complaint

The two sanitation supervisors and an assistant registrar involved in the complaint are now under investigation by the Haryana Police for outraging the modesty of a woman and criminal intimidation.

The supervisors have since been suspended, and the case has been referred to the Internal Complaints Committee on Sexual Harassment for a full investigation.

The incident has sparked outrage, with the affected workers, supported by employee unions and student organisations, staging a protest within the university.

In a statement, Maharshi Dayanand University said it will not tolerate any act compromising the safety and dignity of women employees.

The institution reasserted that they are committed to providing a safe, respectful, and culturally sensitive workplace, reports the Indian Express.

