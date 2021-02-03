12 Children Sent To The Hospital After Ingesting Hand Sanitiser In India

Since the pandemic hit, hand sanitisers have been hot-in-demand.

Present everywhere, from clinics but to stores, and even residential areas, they might seem harmless.

However, there are situations in which they can actually pose a danger, especially when used incorrectly.

On Sunday (31 Jan), 12 children in Maharashtra, India, were hospitalised after they allegedly received hand sanitiser instead of oral polio drops.



The children are now reportedly stable and under observation.

Children receive hand sanitiser instead of polio drops in India

According to CNN, India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had begun a polio vaccine drive on Sunday (31 Jan).

However, at a primary health centre at Yvatmal, staff allegedly administered 2 drops of hand sanitiser instead of polio drops as intended.

12 children were affected by the incident, reported The Indian Express.

Children in stable condition

At the polio vaccine drive, they only noticed something amiss when a child complained about not feeling well and vomitted.

Following that, the children were sent to the Government Medical College and Hospital, where they are reportedly in stable condition.

According to The Indian Express, the children who are all between the ages of 1 and 5 were kept under observation at the hospital for 48 hours.

3 healthcare workers suspended

Following the incident, staff on site were reportedly deemed negligent, sparking an inquiry against 3 healthcare workers. One of them is apparently a doctor.

All 3 will be promptly suspended from their duties.

Speaking to The Indian Express, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Yavatmal Zilla Parishad said that such a mistake should not have occurred.

Polio drops should have been in a labelled bottle with a vaccine viral monitor.

Authorities are now investigating the 3 staff and checking if they have received training to administer polio drops.

Hope such incidents will not happen again

Healthcare workers bear heavy responsibilities. Every day, vulnerable people such as young children entrust themselves to the workers’ care.

Considering the high-risk nature of their job, there’s little to no room for error, let alone one like this.

We hope that they’ll take extra care in the future, and wish the children a smooth recovery.

Featured image adapted from Kadinca Tavsiyeler.