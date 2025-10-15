Woman in India killed & dragged away by crocodile while washing in river, body found half-eaten

Woman found dead in India river, her body was half-eaten by crocodile

A 59-year-old woman was fatally attacked by a saltwater crocodile while washing clothes and utensils in the Kharasrota River near Bankupala village, India.

According to Times of India, authorities recovered her partially eaten body on Tuesday (7 Oct).

Victim dragged into water, rescue efforts unsuccessful

The victim, identified as Soudamini Mahala, was suddenly attacked by the crocodile on Monday (6 Oct) while performing her daily chores at the riverbank.

Witnesses described how the crocodile dragged her into the water despite frantic rescue attempts, which ultimately failed.

Local forest officials said Ms Soudamini’s body showed signs of a ferocious attack.

She is survived by her husband and two sons.

S$14,600 compensation to be provided to victim’s family

The forest department seized the body and sent it to Jajpur government hospital for autopsy.

Assistant conservator of forest Santosh Kumar Pati confirmed that compensation of Rs 10 lakh (S$14,600) would be provided to the family.

Villagers warned to avoid entering river

Ms Soudamini is the latest victim in a growing number of crocodile attacks in the riverside villages of Kendrapada and Jajpur districts.

Officials warned that rivers, creeks, and nearby water bodies are infested with saltwater crocodiles, posing serious risks to locals.

Bhitarkanika, a nearby forest and saltwater swamp, is home to around 1,826 saltwater crocodiles, according to this year’s local reptile census.

Forest authorities have repeatedly urged nearby villagers to avoid entering the water bodies around Bhitarkanika.

Residents are advised to exercise caution and avoid swimming or bathing in crocodile habitats.

Featured image adapted from @cheguwera on X.