Woman in India mistakes Labubu doll for Chinese god, offers it prayers

Woman worships Labubu doll after mistaking it for Chinese god in viral video

While many people treat Labubu dolls as their cute collectables, one woman in India took her devotion to a whole new level.

Believing the doll was a Chinese god, she performed a full ritual for it, complete with prayers and offerings, reports Indian news outlet NDTV.

The amusing mix-up was captured in a viral video posted on X on 13 Aug, where the woman is seen bringing the Labubu doll to her home altar before conducting traditional worship.

At one point, she even offers “prasad” — food meant for deities — to the toy.

An Indian girl told her mother that Labubu is a chinese god. Just hearing this she started worship Labubu. Jai Labubu 🙇🏻‍♀️🚩 pic.twitter.com/E5PoR9fZKj — Oppressor (@TyrantOppressor) August 13, 2025

At the end of the video, a man seated nearby touches the doll’s feet in a gesture of seeking blessings, as the woman utters the phrase, “Ram Ram ji”, a Hindu salutation.

“An Indian girl told her mother that Labubu is a Chinese god. Just hearing this, she started worshipping Labubu. Jai Labubu,” reads the caption of the post.

It remains unclear whether the woman has since realised her mix-up.

Woman’s mix-up sparks mixed reactions among netizens

Reactions to the video have been split. While some viewers found it funny, others considered it an example of how easily online misinformation spreads.

One netizen remarked that the incident exemplifies “how religions start”, saying that people have always believed in things created by humans.

On the other hand, another user opined that the woman’s actions indicated her innocence and acceptance. They also saw the video as heartwarming and funny.

Labubus became the latest trend in Asia and globally after celebrities, such as BlackPink’s Lisa, Rihanna, Dua Lipa, and Kim Kardashian, were spotted owning them and clipping them to their bags as accessories.

