Conspiracy theory claims Labubu dolls possessed by ancient demon, some people burn their dolls out of fear

Some Labubu owners burning dolls due to conspiracy theory claiming they’re possessed

A bizarre online conspiracy theory claiming that Labubu dolls are possessed by a demon has been spreading fear among collectors of the popular dolls.

Conspiracy theory claims Labubu dolls are possessed

The theory, which has gone viral on X and TikTok, suggests that Labubu dolls resemble Pazuzu, a demon from ancient mythology.

According to Times Now, Pazuzu is traditionally depicted with a lion-like face, bulging eyes, wings, and bird claws.

Some netizens claim the characteristics look eerily similar to the mischievous-faced Labubu.

For context, Pazuzu is no ordinary demon. He famously appeared in the 1973 horror classic ‘The Exorcist’, terrifying generations of moviegoers.

In Mesopotamian folklore, Pazuzu was believed to command the southwestern wind and bring plagues and misfortune.

Terrified owners burn their Labubu dolls

Regardless, the conspiracy seems to have taken a life of its own. Some netizens claim their Labubu dolls carry “demonic energy”. Some even went as far as to burn their dolls.

Despite the widespread online panic, the supposed connection between Labubu and Pazuzu appears to be pure speculation.

Many netizens still found Labubu dolls to be extremely cute despite the horrifying links to the demon.

Another commenter, however, noticed the similarities and claimed they knew it all along.

A TikTok user also shared how they have allegedly had strange experiences since they brought a Labubu doll home.

A beloved character globally

The character Labubu, created by Hong Kong artist Kasing Lung, has become a beloved figure around the world, especially among collectors in Asia.

Dolls featuring the character skyrocketed in popularity after Blackpink’s Lisa shared photos with several Labubu dolls last April.

Recently, Katy Perry also caused some controversy after she was filmed knocking away a Labubu blind box with her microphone at her concert in Australia.

Also read: ‘No Labubus’: Katy Perry knocks away blind box held by fan during concert in Australia

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted @jessicavibezx on TikTok & Prestige. Picture on the right is for illustration purposes only.