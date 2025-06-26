Katy Perry knocks away Labubu blind box using mic

Katy Perry faced an unusual controversy after she was filmed knocking away a Labubu blind box with her microphone at her recent concert in Australia.

The singer was performing her ballad ‘I’m Still Breathing’ when she swatted the box from a fan’s hand to the ground.

“No Labubus,” she was heard shouting into the mic.

The now-deleted video, originally posted by @ellietaraa on TikTok earlier this week, has since gone viral.

Singer’s dislike for Labubu draws mixed reactions

One fan expressed concern that the singer was “screaming to be cancelled” by declaring her dislike for the popular plush toy.

Some proved the fan’s point after commenting that it’s now “fine to cancel” the star for hating Labubu.

However, some respected Perry for being true to herself in spite of Labubu’s popularity.

Meanwhile, some fans, including the OP, clarified that Perry’s dislike for Labubu is a running joke between the singer and the fandom.

They added that fans often bring Labubu toys to events “just to play” with the singer, urging others not to take the incident seriously.

The singer has also left a mischievous “😈😈😈” on the OP’s post.

Earlier this month, at another concert in Australia, Perry was also seen widening her eyes after seeing a fan holding a Labubu in the crowd.

Fan allegedly brought Labubu to draw reaction from singer

The OP has since deleted the video as “many people have taken it the wrong way” and began to call Perry “rude and mean” for it.

She also explained that the fan who handed the blind box had commented on the video, explaining that they brought the Labubu on purpose to elicit a reaction from the singer.

Labubu is a plush toy collectable created by Hong Kong artist Kasing Lung and is sold by the toy company POP MART.

Its popularity shot to fame after K-pop group Blackpink’s Lisa posted photos with various Labubu dolls last April.

Also read: The real backstory of Labubu & all you need to know about the toy

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @damncold66 on X.