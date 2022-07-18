4 Dead In Indiana Mall Shooting, Civilian Shooter Stopped Gunman

4 People, Including Perpetrator, Dead After Indiana Mall Shooting

A man with a rifle entered a mall in Indiana in the United States and fired in a food court, fatally shooting three people and injuring another two.

According to Greenwood Police Department Chief Jim Ison during a news conference, a 22-year-old carrying a firearm shot and killed the active shooter.

It is the latest mass shooting case in the United States, which has already seen more than 388 such cases this year alone.

Mall shooter opened fire in food court, subdued by civilian

The incident reportedly took place at about 6pm, which is 6am in Singapore time.

No details of the gunman or motive for the shooting were immediately available, although it was confirmed that the shooter was an adult male.

Ison noted that four of those hit by gunfire were female, while one was male.

Both injured people are reportedly in stable condition. One of them is reportedly a 12-year-old girl.

The 22-year-old man who stopped the shooter was legally allowed to carry firearms and is from nearby Bartholomew County.

Police said there was no ongoing threat, although a bomb squad examined and confiscated a suspicious backpack left in a mall bathroom.

Tragedies happening far too frequently

The United States has a mass shooting epidemic, and this is, unfortunately, just the latest in a long list.

Lone shooters have recently targeted public areas such as schools, supermarkets, and malls.

Our hearts go out to the deceased and those affected by this senseless tragedy. MS News offer our condolences to the deceased’s families.

