3 to be charged for using deregistered vehicles in S’pore, face up to S$20K fine & 2 years’ jail

Three individuals facing charges related to using deregistered vehicles in Singapore

Three individuals in Singapore face charges for using deregistered vehicles in separate incidents, as part of the Land Transport Authority’s (LTA) ongoing crackdown on such offences.

Unregistered vehicles used to cross Singapore’s land checkpoints

According to an LTA press release on 14 May, authorities will charge a 56-year-old man for abetting the use of deregistered vehicles, exhibiting forged identification marks, and permitting the use of unlicensed and uninsured vehicles.

The second case involves a 63-year-old male Singapore Permanent Resident, who authorities will charge on 4 June for using and permitting the use of a deregistered vehicle.

The vehicle crossed Singapore’s land checkpoints between 2024 and 2025.

Lastly, a 62-year-old man will face charges on 4 June for using an unregistered vehicle with a false identification mark, as well as for using an unlicensed and uninsured vehicle.

The vehicle reportedly crossed the Woodlands Checkpoint multiple times during the same period.

LTA steps up enforcement efforts

These cases are part of LTA’s intensified efforts to curb the misuse of deregistered vehicles, which pose safety risks.

Since January, LTA has investigated over 122 cases, resulting in the seizure of 55 vehicles.

The penalties for using unregistered or deregistered vehicles have recently been increased, with offenders now facing fines of up to S$20,000 or a jail term of up to two years.

Repeat offenders could face double penalties.

LTA urges vehicle owners to adhere to deregistration procedures to avoid future misuse.