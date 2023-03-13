Girl Gets Chocolate Bread From Father For Birthday, He Promises To Buy Her More When He Earns Enough

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Father Gives Indonesian Girl Chocolate Bread For Birthday

Through thick and thin, most parents will always want to show up for their children, even when they don’t have much.

Such was the case recently when a man in Indonesia gave his daughter chocolate bread for her birthday. Due to tight financial conditions, he couldn’t get her anything more.

However, his handwritten note and gift were enough for the girl, who dissolved into tears.

Indonesian father gives girl chocolate bread for birthday

Posting to TikTok, the girl shared two pictures of the heartwarming gesture.

The first is of herself with watery eyes, as she explains that she did not expect to be moved to tears by her father.

In the second is her gift from her father — a packet of chocolate bread for her birthday with a handwritten note.

Within the note, her father explains that due to their tight financial situation, he could only buy her this for now.

He added that if their finances improved, he would buy her more in the future.

Heartwarming scene touches viewers’ hearts

The TikTok slideshow has now become viral, with netizens expressing their appreciation for the sweet gesture by the OP’s father.

Many were moved to tears by the heartwarming moment, and it’s easy to see why.

In addition, a few netizens commended him for thinking of his daughter on her special day, saying that the price of his gift shouldn’t matter.

After all, financial struggles can be difficult, but he still found some time to be there for her.

Some even went so far as to call him the “greatest dad” ever.

One netizen also offered to donate to the family, touched by the OP’s interactions with her father.

A sweet gesture from father to daughter

With inflation on the rise, some households can find it tough to keep hanging on.

Moments like this give us the hope to continue pulling through and be there for our loved ones, no matter what.

Kudos to this father for putting a smile on his daughter’s face and being there for her.

