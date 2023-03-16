Indonesian Students Buy Classmate New Shoes To Replace Worn-Out Ones, Wholesome Moment Goes Viral

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Indonesian Students Buy Classmate New Shoes After Seeing Old Ones

The world can be full of cruel and tragic news, but every now and then, a wholesome moment occurs to restore our faith in humanity.

In this case, it was an Indonesian boy’s classmates banding together to help him out.

Having spotted his worn-out shoes, they pitched in to buy him a new pair.

The video of their kind act has now gone viral, with many moved by the students’ thoughtful gesture.

Indonesian students buy classmate new shoes

Posting to TikTok, one of the students shared footage of the heartwarming moment between the classmates.

The video starts by showing the boy’s worn-out shoes.

Sporting brown stains and frayed threads, it was clearly in a shabby state, suggesting that he couldn’t afford new ones.

In the next part of the clip, there’s a list with several donation amounts scrawled into it.

The students gave amounts ranging from 2,000 rupiahs (S$0.20) to 50,000 rupiahs (S$4), and a target of 217,000 rupiahs (S$19) was written at the top of the list.

The camera then pans around to show stacks of cash that they had contributed.

Next, the boy is shown receiving his brand-new kicks in a shoebox, beaming with joy as he high-fives his classmates.

Viewers touched by heartwarming moment

Having struck a chord with viewers, the wholesome TikTok clip has since gone viral with 11 million views and 1.8 million likes at the time of writing.

Many expressed their respect for the boy’s classmates for displaying such a kind and generous gesture.

One user was even on the brink of tears after witnessing the touching moment.

Other netizens encouraged them to continue exhibiting such kindness in their actions.

Even the governor of West Java, Ridwan Kamil, praised them through an Instagram post.

Labelling them “role models”, he also reminded other Indonesians facing financial constraints to reach out to local humanitarian groups.

A reminder to be compassionate towards our friends

The students’ actions are definitely deserving of praise. With the compassion they showed their friend, they have truly set an example for others to follow.

Kudos to the boys and may they continue to show each other such kindness in the years to come.

Hopefully, this will encourage us to extend a helping hand to others less fortunate than us, wherever possible.

Featured image adapted from TikTok.