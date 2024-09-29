‘What kind of Wuhan menu is this?’: Comedian from Canada blasts Indonesian TikToker for eating bat

Comedian from Canada blasts Indonesian TikToker for eating bat

Last week, Indonesia-based Canadian comedian Christian Giacobbe blasted an Indonesian TikToker for eating a bat.

The video Giacobbe stitched showed Indonesian content creator @danceuzane frying a bat and eating it with instant noodles.

Since it was posted, Giacobbe’s video has garnered 1.2 million views.

Indonesian TikToker deletes video

“What in the Wuhan is this recipe,” Giancobbe said in his video, before reminding the content creator that the world “just got out of Covid”.

“Do you want to start another pandemic? Can you just be normal and eat chicken like everyone else,” the comedian continued.

The post blew up and since the stitched post, @danceuzane has deleted the original video of him eating the bat.

However, the rest of his controversial content, which includes eating cockroaches, mice, and rats seemingly taken from a drainage, remains on his page.

Netizens concerned about a “lockdown season two”

Many netizens responded to Giacobbe’s video, sharing similar concerns.

Several commenters mentioned that the Indonesian TikToker’s behaviour could trigger a “lockdown season two”.

One user even predicted a lockdown announcement within a month.

However, another commenter mentioned that their family has been eating “side dishes from nature,” including bats, for the past 15 years but they remain in good health.

