S$10 Million S’pore House Has Air-Conditioned Indoor Playground Where Kids & Adults Can Play Together

House In Northern Singapore Has Air-Conditioned Indoor Playground & Recreational Room

Here in land-scarce Singapore, playgrounds are usually communal facilities shared among nearby residents.

Those who can afford a landed property might be able to ‘squeeze’ a playground in their front or back porches.

A family in Singapore came up with the brilliant idea of having the playground indoors so everyone — young and old — can frolic around without worrying about being judged.

The playground is also fully air-conditioned, so there’s no need to worry about sweating while having fun.

Singapore home has indoor playground with slides & rope nettings

On Wednesday (12 July), property agent Thomas Teo posted a TikTok video of a S$10-million detached house he’s helping to sell.

While the white-and-blue house looks relatively unassuming from the outside, there’s a unique feature inside that’s rarely seen in other homes.

Bringing viewers on a guided tour of the house, Thomas immediately headed straight down a spiral staircase.

Upon reaching the basement level, viewers were greeted with a sprawling playground with various equipment.

The playground is centred around a hollowed pit connected by slides. Even Thomas couldn’t help but have a go by sliding down one of them.

Besides the slides, there are also climbing walls and rope nettings connecting the ‘pit’ to the basement floor.

Other equipment at the playground includes a tic-tac-toe activity panel and a standing monkey bar.

Also has recreational room with pool & mahjong table

Also on the basement level is a recreational room that houses a pool table and a mahjong table.

There’s even a bar on the side where the adults can sit around for drinks while the younger ones enjoy playing around.

Going for S$10 million

Speaking to MS News, Thomas said the playground measures about 800 sq ft and used to be an indoor swimming pool.

The homeowners have since ‘moved’ the swimming pool outside to the first level and installed air conditioning for the indoor playground area.

The property sits on a land area of about 4,300 sq feet, with 11 bedrooms spread across three storeys and a basement.

Without disclosing the exact location, Thomas shared that the detached property is in the northern region of Singapore.

The property is currently available for S$10 million. Interested parties may contact Thomas via the contact details on his TikTok page.

