Supermarkets Within Buildings To Reintroduce SafeEntry Check-Ins On 21 Jul

Since mid-May, visitors to indoor supermarkets, e.g. those located within shopping malls, could enter without having to reach for their phones or TraceTogether tokens.

Come 21 Jul, this is set to change, as these supermarkets will be reintroducing SafeEntry check-ins.

Standalone supermarkets that have been implementing SafeEntry check-ins and gateways will continue to do so.

Indoor supermarkets pose higher risk of trasmissions

According to the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Thursday (7 Jul), SafeEntry and SafeEntry Gateways will be deployed for all supermarkets in Singapore.

This comes as a response to the high number of supermarket visitors observed over the past few weeks.

The congregation of people in a tight space could increase the risk of transmission.

By reintroducing SafeEntry check-in requirements for supermarkets, contact tracing for people who have overlapping visits with Covid-19 cases in indoor buildings can be more “targeted”.

Previously, large retail stores and supermarkets within a mall allowed visitors to enter without checking in.

This was because visitors would have already done so before stepping foot into the premises. The authorities also deemed that such interactions at these places were brief.

Need everyone’s cooperation

As measures are relaxed in Singapore, everyone will still have to comply with Covid-19 safety rules in place.

Although the extra step of checking in is required, it is understandable as people can gather in larger group sizes now.

And at the end of the day, you’ll be helping to facilitate contact tracing while also protecting yourself and your loved ones.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image by MS News.